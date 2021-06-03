Seth Meyers Recalls Awkward Encounter with Beyoncé at SNL's 40th Anniversary Celebration: 'Cool Party'

"My wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction,'" the late night comedian said

Hold up! Seth Meyers is opening up about his awkward run in with Beyoncé.

While appearing virtually on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, the 47-year-old comedian chatted with host Kelly Clarkson about running into the "Formation" singer, 39, while both were in attendance at Saturday Night Live's 40th-anniversary party in 2015.

When asked by Clarkson, also 39, to share a fun memory from the night — after she had heard previous tales from Maya Rudolph and Jimmy Fallon — Meyers called the event "the party that only exists in, like, works of fiction."

"But I remember my wife and I were weaving through the crowd, right as Prince was onstage," he continued. "... But it was so densely packed and ... my face came, like, this close to Beyoncé."

"Our eyes met and I just was like, 'Pretty cool party, right?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and we just kept going, like, the momentum took us away," Meyers added. "And my wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction.'"

Seth Meyers, Beyonce Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Meyers isn't the only star — or only Seth — to open up about becoming starstruck in front of Queen Bey.

Last month, while chatting with E! News' Daily Pop, Seth Rogen recalled feeling "humiliated" after a run-in with Beyoncé's bodyguard during a failed encounter with the pop icon at a previous Grammy Awards.

"I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyoncé with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," Rogen, 39, recounted. "And I charged over. Instinct took over."

"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink," he continued. "I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got ... I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."