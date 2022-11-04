Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Seems to Shade Drake for Calling Him a 'Groupie' in New Song

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on Twitter

By
Published on November 4, 2022 05:19 PM
Alexis Ohanian, Drake, Serena Williams
Alexis Ohanian, Drake, Serena Williams. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alexis Ohanian — the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband — has responded to Drake's new song lyrics referring to him as a "groupie."

On Friday, Drake released a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss. On the track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper takes a jab at Ohanian — but he's not standing for it.

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi," Drake, 36, raps on the song.

Since then, Ohanian, 39, seemingly responded on Twitter by sharing a photo from the sidelines with daughter Alexis Olympia, 5, at one of Williams' tennis matches.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," he wrote.

Shortly after, the tennis star, 41, commented with several smiley and heart-faced emojis in support.

Fans also jumped in to support Ohanian on social media, with one writing, "Serena has gotten the man she deserves" and another writing, "GAG HIM ALEXIS."

Reps for Drake and Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

Drake — who was linked to Williams in 2015 and was friends with her long before then — also mentioned her in his 2013 song "Worst Behavior."

"I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left," he sang.

Drake attends HBO's "Euphoria" premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The drama with Drake and 21 Savage's new music continued on Friday when they seemingly accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot by singer Tory Lanez in the lyrics of a new song.

Megan, 27, was allegedly shot in the foot by Lanez, 30, in July 2020, and he was charged that October with two felony counts. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Though the "Plan B" rapper has repeatedly labeled Lanez an "abuser," Drake appeared to reference the situation in his new song "Circo Loco", and implied that Megan made the shooting up.

"This bitch lie 'bout getting shots / But she still a stallion," Drake raps on the track. "She don't even get the joke / But she still smiling."

RELATED VIDEO: Legendary Serena Williams Has Taught Future Generations to 'Never Settle For Less'

In a series of tweets shared early Friday, Megan at first seemed to brush the lines aside, writing, "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol." After a fan said that Drake "technically" did say her name in his lyrics, Megan again implied that the line was not necessarily about her, as "stallion" is slang for a "tall thick woman," she wrote.

Not long after though, Megan changed her tone, and asked that others stop "using my shooting for clout."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Megan's attorney Alex Spiro slammed those who continued to defend Lanez.

"Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker," Spiro said.

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Recording Artist Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host 'The Single Life Night' music celebration experience at Warwick on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames in New Music Project 'The Single Life' : 'Time for Me to Speak Up'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3gY_KvD8j/?hl=en,
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo of Boyfriend Pardi Biting Her Butt to Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
All of Taylor Swift's Love Songs Inspired by Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Alexis Ohanian reacts during the Women's Singles Third Round match between Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Megan Thee Stallion Episode 1829 -- Pictured: Host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion Avoids Discussing Burglary News While Serving as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL'
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
How are you already 5?? @olympiaohanian ??
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia Made Him a 'Better Man' in Sweet Tribute as She Turns 5
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Bradley Cooper attend HISTORYTalks 2022 on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Serena Williams 'Just Needed to Stop' Playing Tennis, but Teases 'I Definitely Can Still Come Back'
Lili Kim, Nicki Minaj
Lil' Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj's Son on New 'Plan B' Remix with Megan Thee Stallion
Serena Williams shows off custom Nike collection inspired by past court outfits.
Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks 
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Serena Williams Likely Plays Final Match of Legendary Career After Losing at US Open: 'Most Incredible Ride'
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Gladys Knight attends the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images); Dionne Warwick attends the victory of Serena Williams during Day 3 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)
Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick Laugh Off Identification Mix-Up at US Open: 'An Honest Mistake'