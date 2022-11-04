Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Seems to Shade Drake for Calling Him a 'Groupie' in New Song

Alexis Ohanian — the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband — has responded to Drake's new song lyrics referring to him as a "groupie."

On Friday, Drake released a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss. On the track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper takes a jab at Ohanian — but he's not standing for it.

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi," Drake, 36, raps on the song.

Since then, Ohanian, 39, seemingly responded on Twitter by sharing a photo from the sidelines with daughter Alexis Olympia, 5, at one of Williams' tennis matches.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," he wrote.

Shortly after, the tennis star, 41, commented with several smiley and heart-faced emojis in support.

Fans also jumped in to support Ohanian on social media, with one writing, "Serena has gotten the man she deserves" and another writing, "GAG HIM ALEXIS."

Reps for Drake and Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

Drake — who was linked to Williams in 2015 and was friends with her long before then — also mentioned her in his 2013 song "Worst Behavior."

"I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left," he sang.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The drama with Drake and 21 Savage's new music continued on Friday when they seemingly accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot by singer Tory Lanez in the lyrics of a new song.

Megan, 27, was allegedly shot in the foot by Lanez, 30, in July 2020, and he was charged that October with two felony counts. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Though the "Plan B" rapper has repeatedly labeled Lanez an "abuser," Drake appeared to reference the situation in his new song "Circo Loco", and implied that Megan made the shooting up.

"This bitch lie 'bout getting shots / But she still a stallion," Drake raps on the track. "She don't even get the joke / But she still smiling."

In a series of tweets shared early Friday, Megan at first seemed to brush the lines aside, writing, "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol." After a fan said that Drake "technically" did say her name in his lyrics, Megan again implied that the line was not necessarily about her, as "stallion" is slang for a "tall thick woman," she wrote.

Not long after though, Megan changed her tone, and asked that others stop "using my shooting for clout."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Megan's attorney Alex Spiro slammed those who continued to defend Lanez.

"Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker," Spiro said.