Selena to Be Honored with Tribute Concert in Texas 25 Years After Her Death

Texas will host a tribute concert to late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez this May, 25 years after she was murdered.

According to Billboard, the event — called Selena XXV-Veinticinco Años — will take place on May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The concert, featuring a lineup of Latin artists, is being put on by Q Productions, which is operated by Quintanilla’s family.

“We are excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to honor and celebrate my sister, Selena,” Suzette Quintanilla, the singer’s sister as well as CEO and president of Q Productions, said in a statement, according to Billboard. “Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance have only grown throughout generations.”

The concert will be nearly 12 hours long, starting at noon and ending close to midnight, Billboard reported. Artists set to perform include Pitbull, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, A.B. Quintanilla III & Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Ruben Ramos, Gilbert Velasquez, Isabel Marie and The Lab.

Quintanilla-Pérez’s legacy has been celebrated by her fellow musicians with other events, including a 2019 concert at the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the city in which she performed her final show.

After becoming a worldwide superstar, the musician was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who was the president of Quintanilla-Pérez’s fan club and worked as a manager of the singer’s clothing boutiques.

For more information about the tribute concert, or to buy tickets, visit www.selena25.com.