Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's Family Remembers Her 'Life and Legacy' 26 Years After Late Star's Death

In honor of his wife, Chris Pérez visited the Joshua Tree, California locale at which they filmed the now-iconic "Amor Prohibido" music video, which premiered on Valentine's Day in 1994

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is being honored by her family on the 26th anniversary of her death.

On Wednesday, the Quintanilla family paid homage to the late Queen of Tejano Music by sharing a symbolic video of a glowing purple rose that gradually fades to white.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rose is in remembrance of Selena's favorite flower, as well as a dream that Selena reportedly had many times before she was killed. Several of her longtime music listeners believe it was a premonition of her death. Purple and black were also Selena's favorite colors.

In the repeated dream (which was said to have frightened the late star) Selena reportedly saw a white rose that was thrown at her — but she could never catch the rose, nor see who threw it — and the dream was said to have ended with the appearance of a white light every time.

Additionally, because Selena adored her signature white roses, her dad and former manager Abraham Quintanilla, 82, asked fans to bring them to her April 3, 1995 funeral, where more than 60,000 people were reportedly in attendance.

selena quintanilla Image zoom Selena Quintanilla-Perez | Credit: Arlene Richie/getty images

An additional significance of the flower stems from a video recording of the Queen of Tex-Mex that was captured as she was driven out of her final televised concert at the Houston Astrodome on Feb. 26, 1995. In it, a fan is seen throwing a white rose to the star, but much like her dream, she does not see, nor catch the flower. It then lands on the ground behind her as she smiles and waves goodbye to the audience at her last major performance. At the time, the concert drew a record-breaking number of attendees to the venue. The Quintanilla family also included a white rose at the end of Selena, the biopic.

On Facebook Wednesday, the Quintanillas live-streamed footage from the concert at which Selena wore the purple jacket outfit that was memorialized in her Madame Tussauds wax figure.

That same day, Selena's sister Suzette Arriaga, 53, shared a photo of a white rose in honor of the Grammy Award winner.

She captioned her Instagram post in her native language, writing, "Te amo y Te extrano ..." which means, "I love and miss you ..."

Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla, 57, shared a vibrant painting of the songstress and simply captioned it, "Miss ya Sister..."

Her husband and former Selena Y Los Diños guitarist Chris Pérez, 51, marked the anniversary of her death by visiting the Joshua Tree, California locale at which they filmed the music video for their smash hit song titled, "Amor Prohibido," which means "Forbidden Love."

He captioned his Instagram post, "Get away they said.....OK...just me and some music....and a few beers...to the place Selena and I came to film her Amor Prohibido video. 😉."

In past interviews, Selena revealed that the fan-favorite tune was about her grandmother who worked as a maid for a wealthy family and fell in love with their son, but their romance was "forbidden" and frowned upon because of her work. The singer often joked that her grandma's romance was "like a telenovela," or Latin soap opera.

Selena Quintanilla and husband Chris Perez Image zoom Selena Quintanilla and husband Chris Pérez

Much like her grandmother's romance, Selena and her husband Pérez's relationship was also a forbidden love. When her dad learned they were secretly seeing each other, he kicked Pérez out of the band. Selena insisted that he return. Subsequently, the two eloped on April 2, 1992 to prevent another forced break-up.

The doting lovebirds and bandmates had plans to celebrate their nuptials with an official ceremony on the fifth anniversary of their wedding, but Selena was killed before then.

In a new documentary titled True Hollywood Story: Death of Innocence, Pérez revealed that Selena's death was traumatic for him. He described it as "the hardest thing up until that point that I had ever had to go through."

He was 25 at the time of Selena's death and said in the episode, "I [still] miss her face, her laughter. She was just an amazing soul, an amazing spirit."

Selena Quintanilla and husband Chris Perez Image zoom Chris Pérez and his wife Selena Quintanilla

Selena was fatally shot by her close friend and business partner, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995, just two weeks ahead of what would have been her 24th birthday.

Saldívar killed 23-year-old Selena after the late star learned that she had been embezzling money from her clothing boutiques. She lured Selena to visit her at the Corpus Christi, Texas Days Inn where she fatally shot her in broad daylight by lying that she had been raped and said was going to present more documents regarding her misappropriation of funds.

In October 1995, Saldívar, 60, was sentenced to life in prison.