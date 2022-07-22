“I mean...” the singer captioned the clip of the comical exchange

Selena Gomez's Nana Hilariously Catches Her Off Guard as She Asks How Singer Ended it with 'That Guy'

Not even Selena Gomez can avoid having her grandmother ask about her love life!

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 30, shared a hilarious moment to TikTok on Thursday in which her nana grilled her for details on a recent love interest.

In the clip, originally posted by Rare Beauty and then reposted by the singer herself, Gomez began applying lip liner as a voice asked, "So how did you end it with that guy?"

The Only Murders in the Building star was clearly caught off guard by the question, but played it cool in front of the camera, replying, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second" before bursting out with laughter.

Rare Beauty, which Gomez launched in 2020, captioned the hilarious exchange with a message to the off-camera voice – "Thanks, Nana 🤪" — and fans were quick to respond.

"nana with the TEA," one wrote, while another repeated the comically timed question, "So? How did you end it?"

Gomez took her nana's curiosity in stride and reposted the video, jokingly captioning it, "I mean...."

While it remains unclear just who nana was asking about, the star poked fun at her dating life during her inaugural Saturday Night Live hosting gig in May, joking that she was single and had "heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

"I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love," she quipped. "I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone."

Regardless of relationship status, Gomez appears to be focusing on new music, as she recently posted a TikTok from inside a recording studio showing her wearing large headphones and standing in front of a microphone.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez | Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

"New," she captioned the clip.

This would be the "Rare" singer's first release since her debut Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021, which earned her her first Grammy Award nomination.

The star also said she would consider taking her new music on the road.

The singer told Deadline's Crew Call podcast in May that she's "open to a tour, 1,000 percent."