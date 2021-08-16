After accidentally deleting a TikTok video they were making, Selena Gomez tried to convince her 8-year-old sister Gracie that "Snapchat is where it's at"

Selena Gomez's Little Sister Gracie Jokes 'You Embarrass Me' as Singer Tries to Make TikTok Video

Selena Gomez is nostalgic for the old days of social media — but her little sister Gracie is keeping her up to date!

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 29, shared a silly video to TikTok on Sunday of herself trying to make a video for the platform with Gracie, 8.

The clip begins with Gracie staring solemnly into the camera to tell her sister, "You embarrass me."

It then cuts to a recording of Gomez crying, "I just deleted the whole TikTok!" while Gracie laughs next to her.

The video concludes with Gomez demonstrating Snapchat to Gracie through a fit of laughter, saying, "See? This is where it's at. Snapchat is where it's at!"

It's not the first time Gracie has made a cameo on Gomez's TikTok account. Last month, the "Baila Conmigo" singer shared a video of the duo recreating a Full House scene.

Gracie Teefey and Selena Gomez attend the premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" Gracie Teefey and Selena Gomez | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In that clip, Gomez and Gracie re-enacted a fight between D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), concluding with Gomez saying "I'm smarter!" and her sister answering, "I'm not falling for that!"

"Sisters," Gomez wrote in the caption for her TikTok.