Selena Gomez's Little Sister Gracie Jokes 'You Embarrass Me' as Singer Tries to Make TikTok Video
After accidentally deleting a TikTok video they were making, Selena Gomez tried to convince her 8-year-old sister Gracie that "Snapchat is where it's at"
Selena Gomez is nostalgic for the old days of social media — but her little sister Gracie is keeping her up to date!
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 29, shared a silly video to TikTok on Sunday of herself trying to make a video for the platform with Gracie, 8.
The clip begins with Gracie staring solemnly into the camera to tell her sister, "You embarrass me."
It then cuts to a recording of Gomez crying, "I just deleted the whole TikTok!" while Gracie laughs next to her.
The video concludes with Gomez demonstrating Snapchat to Gracie through a fit of laughter, saying, "See? This is where it's at. Snapchat is where it's at!"
It's not the first time Gracie has made a cameo on Gomez's TikTok account. Last month, the "Baila Conmigo" singer shared a video of the duo recreating a Full House scene.
In that clip, Gomez and Gracie re-enacted a fight between D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), concluding with Gomez saying "I'm smarter!" and her sister answering, "I'm not falling for that!"
"Sisters," Gomez wrote in the caption for her TikTok.
Gomez has previously spoken about being a role model for Gracie, writing on Instagram in 2017: "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."