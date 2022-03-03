Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Are 'Not Dating': Source

On Thursday morning, Gomez was nominated for three Latin American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is a single gal.

After photos began circulating of Gomez with entrepreneur Zen Matoshi and a friend from Dua Lipa's show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, fans began to question whether she and Matoshi could be an item. According to a source, however, they are not.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance," a friend tells PEOPLE. "They're not dating."

On Thursday morning, Gomez, 29, was nominated for a number of Latin American Music Awards: favorite female artist, favorite pop artist and favorite pop album for her 2021 album Revelación. The award show will take place on April 21 in Las Vegas.

The star is also nominated for a Grammy in the best Latin pop album category for Revelación. The award show will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Over the weekend, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer earned one of the most viral moments at the SAG Awards when she stepped out on the stage to present barefoot, making the pop star and actress even more relatable to her army of fans.

Gomez, who ditched her Christian Louboutin heels after she stumbled on the red carpet, seemingly poked fun at the situation, in an Instagram post where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her gorgeous glam.

"Last night was such a magical one," she wrote, jokingly adding, "I couldn't keep my heels on but I did manage to take a couple selfies."

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

At the award show, Gomez's hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building was nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series. Her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short each received nominations for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Beforehand, the star shared a video of her transformation from bare-faced to mega-glam on her makeup artist Hung Vanngo's Instagram feed.