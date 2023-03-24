Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spark Dating Rumors After They're Spotted at Dinner Together in N.Y.C.

Selena Gomez joked earlier this month about being in search of a crush, while the former One Direction singer was last publicly linked to Gigi Hadid

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 24, 2023 11:45 AM
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik an item?

The two pop stars, both 30, are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted out to dinner together in New York City.

News of their outing went viral on TikTok after user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was the pair's hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

After explaining that both she and her friend work at celeb-favorite hot spots, she shared a screenshot of their texting conversation, in which the friend wrote: "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

Reps for Gomez and Malik did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The dinner comes weeks after fan accounts on Twitter noticed that Gomez recently followed Malik back on Instagram. (She is also one of just 18 accounts the "Pillowtalk" singer follows).

Fans have also been recirculating a red carpet moment from the early 2010s in which Gomez is asked which member of One Direction she'd most want to kiss.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber 'Reached Out' to Her About 'Death Threats,' Asks Fans to Stop 'Hate'

"Oh no," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer answers, before quickly replying,"Zayn," with a giggle.

The Only Murders in the Building star was most recently linked to the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the two were spotted at a bowling alley together in January. She was quick to squash dating rumors, though, and posted a since-deleted Instagram in which she confirmed that she was single.

Earlier this month, Gomez poked fun at her relationship status with a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to audio that said: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my God, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Like girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

The Rare Beauty founder captioned the clip, "Still out here lookin for him lol."

Malik, meanwhile, has not publicly dated anyone since ending his relationship with model Gigi Hadid in October 2021.

The couple, who were first linked in 2015, share 2-year-old daughter Khai.

