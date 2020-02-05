Selena Gomez Worried Career 'Would Be Over' If Album 'Flopped': 'I Would Have Ended Up in a Spiral'

Image zoom Selena Gomez SHOT BY BRIANNA CAPOZZI

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her latest album Rare and the fears she faced in the weeks leading up to its release.

Speaking to the British magazine Dazed, Gomez, 27, answered questions submitted by both fans and fellow celebrities alike with topics ranging from her Latin identity to her favorite karaoke song — which she says is anything by Cardi B.

Answering a question from an online fan account about the scariest part of releasing Rare four years after her last album, 2015’s Revival, the pop crooner reveals that she was terrified that no one would like it and that her career as a singer would be over.

“I genuinely thought that,” she shares. “I worked so, so hard on this album. It could have come out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where do you go from here? I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that’s where I would have ended up — in a spiral.”

The “Look At Her Now” singer goes on to state that she is glad the album is “doing well” and adds that she did everything she could to “make it as personal and real.”

Gomez’s third solo album debuted atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, making it her third consecutive No. 1 album in the United States.

With favorable reviews from both fans and critics alike, Rare featured previously released tracks “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” as well as “Vulnerable,” the track that Gomez identifies as her favorite off the new album.

“I don’t know where I heard this from, but [someone] said it was the heart of the album and that was such a compliment to me,” she says.

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, but it’s me saying I’m willing to give myself more, so are you able to handle what I am and what I need as a woman? I won’t tolerate anything less.”

Gomez also opens up to the publication about other topics including the first CD she owned and if she would get rid of Instagram entirely (Spoiler alert: She would!). But one question that stood out among the rest to Gomez’s loyal legion of fans was a question asked by fellow Latin artist, Bad Bunny.

Image zoom Selena Gomez, Dazed SHOT BY BRIANNA CAPOZZI

The rap superstar asked Gomez, “You have a Latin surname because of your father: as a worldwide star, do you feel like you represent Latinos despite the fact your music is sung in English?”

“One thousand percent,” she states. “I’m always very vocal about my background, as far as me talking about immigration, and my grandparents having to come across the border illegally. I wouldn’t have been born [otherwise]. I have such an appreciation for my last name.”

She also goes on to talk about how she has plans to release music in Spanish and also discusses her family’s experiences with immigration in another question. Discussing her role as an activist, Gomez reveals her goal was to humanize her people “because they were being called aliens, criminals” and adds that she can’t “imagine what these kids being separated from their families are going through.”