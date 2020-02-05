Selena Gomez Wishes 'Certain Things' Hadn't Happened to Her but Says She Has 'More Strength' Now

Selena Gomez is leaving any negativity in her rear-view mirror.

In the spring 2020 issue of Dazed, the 27-year-old pop star opens up about moving on from the challenges she has faced throughout her rise to superstardom.

“There are certain things which I wish hadn’t happened to me,” she told the outlet. “But without them, I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing.”

“Going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had,” she recalled. “It was all a bit confusing.”

“When ‘Lose You to Love Me’ came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, ‘Oh… this is a huge reason why I’ve pushed myself through this, ‘This is why,’” Gomez said. “I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone. I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that’s why I am grateful for the chapters of my life.”

Gomez is grateful for the strength she’s gained from her journey thus far, but the singer is aware that her road ahead will not be completely free of obstacles. Still, she’s hopeful for the future.

“I’m not saying that it’s gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve,” she said.

When asked what she’s taking away from the last decade, Gomez said she’s actually leaving the old her behind.

“The decade? Just leaving behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent,” she said. “Now I’m stepping into who I’m meant to be. I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I am who I am.”

Gomez, who has previously taken social media breaks to avoid seeing negative comments from followers, has a new rule for maintaining her mental health when it comes to internet trolls.

“I don’t read anything, I don’t read any single thing,” she revealed. “That’s been kind of hard, because I was used to reading everything for so long. But I don’t, and I mean that.”

The star takes her self-preservation practice a step beyond social media by boycotting nearly all commentary from others — even if it’s positive.

“When I found out that Rare was getting great reviews, I appreciated hearing it but I just can’t pay attention. The moment I do, I start getting insecure and I just feel empty,” she explained. “It’s so much nicer not to know sometimes.”

Gomez revealed which tracks on her new album she believes reflect the empowerment she is feeling.

“‘Vulnerable,’ I don’t know where I heard this from, but [someone] said it was the heart of the album and that was such a compliment to me,” the songstress said. “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, but it’s me saying I’m willing to give myself more, so are you able to handle what I am and what I need as a woman? I won’t tolerate anything less.

“I would have to say ‘Vulnerable’ again,” she added when asked which of her latest work demonstrates her personal growth the most. “Or maybe ‘Ring’, which has so much sass to it. I’m very timid but I think that song represents me being in a place where I’m like, ‘I’m okay with being in control and knowing I have the ability to [say] yes or no,’ but also, you know, expecting the best. I expect the best and I deserve the best.”

Gomez said she has big plans for the next decade — and maintaining her mental health is one of her priorities.

“Hopefully I’ll be doing more of my philanthropy, while maintaining a healthy balance of the stuff I enjoy now. I think it’s also gonna be a surprise. But I hope that I’m super-happy and creating good things for the world.”