Selena Gomez Gets 'Very Personal' About Mental Health During Empowering White House Speech

Selena Gomez is getting personal and sharing her mental health journey.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, spoke passionately about "destigmatizing" mental health during an appearance at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment at the White House on Wednesday.

"Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it," she shared. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."

Selena Gomez Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

"It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame," she continued.

The Revelación singer — who was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, Ambassador Susan Rice, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy along with 30 youth mental health activists at the event — said she is using her platform to create change. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, was also in attendance.

"Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you," she said. "I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want."

Gomez added that she hopes to help provide mental health services to anyone who needs them.

'When it comes to talking about and destigmatizing mental health, I want to ensure that everyone, no matter their age, their race, religion, sexual orientation, have access to services that support their mental health," she explained.

Gomez also detailed how her makeup company Rare Beauty advocates for mental health awareness.

Selena Gomez and Jill Biden for Mental Health Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

"My brand Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people," she said. "And we partner with mental health experts and non-profits throughout the year to share free educational resources."

The Rare Impact Fund was launched in July 2020, and one percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the initiative in addition to funds raised by the makeup brand with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and consumers.

Aimed at supporting organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools, the Rare Impact Fund has set a goal to raise $100 million over the next decade.

Gomez went on to "challenge" other companies to "to make a difference in the world by taking action to destigmatize mental health."

"We need as much help as we can possibly get developing resources and services and increasing access to those services for young people," she said.

The First Lady also shared the impact of the pandemic on young people and encouraged people to get help during the forum.

"They are wounds that sometimes go unseen," she said. "Too often cloaked in secrecy and shame. But young people don't have to face these challenges alone. No one does."

Murthy added President Joe Biden's administration is "building a movement to address mental health in America. We want to build a society where no person has to feel isolated and shamed because of their struggles. We want to build a world where anyone who needs help can get it, and get it quickly. And were also looking to do something bigger, which is to build a world where we all look out for one another."

The event took place the day before Mental Health Action Day, which will see organizations, brands, government agencies, and cultural leaders come together and encourage people in need to seek mental health support.