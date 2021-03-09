"I need to be careful," the singer and actress later clarified, saying she wants to spend more time producing and acting

Selena Gomez Wants to Give Music 'One Last Try' Before 'I Maybe Retire' to Focus on Acting

Selena Gomez wants to focus on her acting.

The "Baila Conmigo" singer, 28, opened up about her lengthy career on both TV and in music for Vogue's April cover story — and revealed that she wants to lean into acting and producing more so than music in the future.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she told the magazine candidly. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she added. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Gomez — who is currently working on Hulu series Only Murders in the Building — later clarified saying, "I need to be careful" as she explained that she wanted to spend more time producing (as she did with 13 Reasons Why) and "give myself a real shot at acting."

It's not a difficult ask for a star who's done it all, even if this moment in time is just the beginning for her.

"I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do," she said. "The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."

Steve Martin, her costar in Only Murders, praised Gomez's acting, saying she became such an asset for the show.

"You get a list of names, you know, you're thinking, Sure, they'd be good, they'd be good, and then they say, 'What about Selena Gomez?' and it's just—yes, of course," he told the magazine. "There was no question except 'Can we get her?' We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent."

"Her performance is rich and adult," he added. "She's learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she's this solid, solid rock foundation. She's nicely, intensely low-key... She's just working. And Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren't sure if she'd be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers."

In the interview, Gomez also spoke about why she decided to release a Spanish EP with Revelación, which will be out Friday.

"The project is really an homage to my heritage," she said. "A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I've been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it's coming out during this specific time is really cool."