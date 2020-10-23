The pop singer joins a growing list of other celebrities who have cast their votes early for the 2020 election

Selena Gomez Smiles as She Wears an 'I Voted' Sticker After Filling Out Her Ballot

Selena Gomez is making her voice count.

The 28-year-old pop singer shared a series of photos of herself voting early for the 2020 presidential election on Instagram, Thursday.

Posing with a smile in the first shot, Gomez wore an "I Voted" sticker on her black tank top. In another photo, the "Back To You" songstress was reading through her ballot with a pen in her hand, ready to make her picks for the current election cycle.

"Just finished filling out my ballot," Gomez captioned her post.

Although the "Rare" singer hasn't officially endorsed either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, she has taken part in a number of voting initiatives, including When We All Vote's #VotingSquad challenge.

Similarly, Gomez will also join politician Stacey Abrams for a special conversation that is part of the Latinas Make A Difference Tour on Friday and will take part in the Voting Power Hour discussion on Saturday.

Last month, Gomez used her voice and her platform as the Nov. 3 election grows closer, where she called on Facebook and Instagram to stop allowing "misinformation" and "hate speech" to be shared on their platforms. She shared her call to action in a message to Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the company’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg.

"I am calling on you both to HELP STOP THIS," the singer wrote in a private message to the two. "Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it. This is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact checking and accountability."

Image zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump

"This week, I joined millions of Americans and #IVoted early," the former first lady, 56, said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "If you haven’t already, don't wait even a minute to mail in your ballot — or you can drop it off at a ballot drop box or vote early in person."

Hyland, 29 — who recently celebrated her third anniversary with her fiancé Wells Adams by voting — captured her voting journey in an Instagram post where she was seen in head-to-toe voting gear.