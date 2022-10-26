Selena Gomez is going back to her roots in My Mind and Me.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the upcoming documentary, the pop star and actress visits the Grand Prairie, Texas neighborhood where she spend her childhood.

"I think Selena really anchors herself when she goes back to Texas. She seems to get energy by being in the presence of her past," director Alek Keshishian tells PEOPLE. "She doesn't look down on anybody, she is right there with the people — that's what makes her unique. She feels as much love for her past as she does for her future."

In the sweet scene, Gomez, 30, spends time with a childhood friend, who now has young children who understandably freak out when they see the star.

"Yeah, she's real!" Gomez's friend tells her daughter. "Mommy went to school with her."

Last month, Apple TV+ released the trailer to Gomez's upcoming documentary, which spans the past six years of her life and is expected to give an intimate look at her struggles with mental health.

Selena Gomez. Amy Sussman/WireImage

The film — set to premiere on Nov. 4 — was directed by Keshishian, who previously helmed the 1991 music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," Gomez told her fans in July after celebrating her 30th birthday. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

Gomez previously opened up about her mental health journey in May while speaking at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment at the White House.

"Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be OK with what I had, because I was learning about it," she shared at the time. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."