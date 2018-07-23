She's on a Boat! Selena Gomez Celebrates Turning 26 with Balloons, Bubbly and Her BFFs

Celebrating in style!

Selena Gomez turned 26 on Sunday and rang in her latest milestone surrounded by her best friends — and lots of sweets — on a yacht in Orange County.

Sharing photos of the epic bash on Monday afternoon, the star thanked her fans for all their birthday wishes.

“Another year down.. Thank you for all the bday love. I couldn’t be more appreciative of you and my best friends for celebrating with me. I love you guys like crazy! God bless!” she captioned the series of photos, which showed her cuddling and laughing with her loved ones.

It’s been a busy summer for Gomez, who has been promoting her latest film Hotel Transylvania 3, shooting Jim Jarmusch’s upcoming zombie film The Dead Don’t Die and recording new music.

Selena Gomez's birthday cake Taylor Swift Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift’s longtime pal Taylor Swift couldn’t make the party but celebrated from afar by baking a cake for the “Back to You” singer.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” Swift wrote on top of the image of the homemade treat. “I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2.”