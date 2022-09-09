Selena Gomez to Release 'My Mind & Me' Documentary from Director of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare'

Selena Gomez is ready to give fans an inside look at her life.

On Thursday, the actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder teased her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me on Instagram alongside a silent clip showing the film's title card on a movie theater screen.

"Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus," Gomez, 30, captioned the video.

The documentary will chronicle the Only Murders in the Building star's struggles after achieving worldwide stardom.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom," the press release states. "But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The film was directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed the 1991 music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

A release date for My Mind & Me has not yet been announced.

The announcement came just one day after Gomez premiered the music video for her song "Calm Down" with Rema.

After turning 30 on July 22, Gomez reflected on the lessons she learned in her 20s in a candid Instagram post.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the star wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of her from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

In May, Gomez opened up about her mental health journey while speaking at at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment at the White House

"Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it," she shared at the time. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."

"It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame," she continued.

The Revelación singer said she is using her platform to bring awareness to mental health.

"Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you," she said. "I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want."