15 of Selena Gomez's Must-See Throwback Pics
Let's take a walk down memory lane as the singer celebrates her 30th birthday
When she was the epitome of 2007 cool at the Surf's Up premiere.
When she and Demi Lovato posed like only the most popular kids in middle school can back in 2008.
When she was almost too adorable to handle.
When she was part of the super-elite Barney gang in the '90s.
When she wore a wide belt over her T-shirt in 2007 ... so we all wanted to wear wide belts over our T-shirts.
When she blew all of our Halloween throwbacks away with this wicked cute costume.
When she and the rest of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast were goals.
When she rocked red highlights to the Hannah Montana movie premiere.
When her tutu dress was everything we ever wanted at the 2011 Jingle Ball.
When we saw the early days of her beautiful friendship with Taylor Swift at the 2008 premiere of Another Cinderella Story.
When Kim Kardashian told her a secret at a 2010 fashion show.
When she and The Scene dropped their 2009 album.
When she made us all gush over how adorable she was as a kid.
When she chilled with Josh Hutcherson and Stephen Lunsford in 2008.
When she was a metallic goddess at the 2010 MTV VMAs.