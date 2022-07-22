15 of Selena Gomez's Must-See Throwback Pics

Let's take a walk down memory lane as the singer celebrates her 30th birthday

By Lydia Price Updated July 22, 2021 12:25 PM

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

When she was the epitome of 2007 cool at the Surf's Up premiere.

Credit: Jean-Paul Aussenard/Wireimage

When she and Demi Lovato posed like only the most popular kids in middle school can back in 2008.

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

When she was almost too adorable to handle.

Credit: Everett

When she was part of the super-elite Barney gang in the '90s.

Credit: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

When she wore a wide belt over her T-shirt in 2007 ... so we all wanted to wear wide belts over our T-shirts.

When she blew all of our Halloween throwbacks away with this wicked cute costume.

Credit: Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel/Getty

When she and the rest of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast were goals.

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When she rocked red highlights to the Hannah Montana movie premiere.

Credit: C Flanigan/WireImage

When her tutu dress was everything we ever wanted at the 2011 Jingle Ball.

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

When we saw the early days of her beautiful friendship with Taylor Swift at the 2008 premiere of Another Cinderella Story.

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

When Kim Kardashian told her a secret at a 2010 fashion show.

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

When she and The Scene dropped their 2009 album.

When she made us all gush over how adorable she was as a kid.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for St. Jude

When she chilled with Josh Hutcherson and Stephen Lunsford in 2008.

Credit: Courtesy

When she was a metallic goddess at the 2010 MTV VMAs.

By Lydia Price