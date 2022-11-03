Selena Gomez Thought She'd Be 'Married by Now' — So She Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Party

Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Cara Delevingne were just some of the stars who were in attendance at Gomez's 30th birthday celebration earlier this summer

By
Published on November 3, 2022 11:51 AM
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Selena Gomez's 30th birthday party was an A-list affair!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's latest cover story, Gomez revealed that she threw herself a wedding-themed celebration to ring in the end of her 20s and the start of a new decade.

"I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding," she told the outlet of the party, which was held over the summer.

According to Rolling Stone, Gomez invited various people to the event who played an important role in her twenties, whether she was still close to them or not. Some guests included Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Francia Raísa, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish, as well as her little sister, Gracie.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Birthday Party — Which Included Various Celeb Friends
Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Gotham/GC Images, Jeremy Chan/Getty

"We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers," she told the outlet. "So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical."

After turning the big 3-0 on July 22, Gomez reflected on her 20s in a candid Instagram post days later, admitting she finally "had a moment to catch up" after her birthday celebrations had subsided.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of herself from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Rolling Stone
Amanda Charchian for Rolling Stone

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," Gomez continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

The Rare Beauty founder went on to share that her "heart feels full" and "grateful" after "a few days of celebrating," adding: "I can say that I'm starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

Gomez had previously opened up to PEOPLE ahead of her milestone birthday in January, when she said that she was "excited" about stepping into a new decade.

"I love growing up," the singer said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Reflects on the 'Good, Hard and Beautiful' Moments of Her 20s After Turning 30
Selena Gomez 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 premiere
Selena Gomez Wows in Peach Versace Gown to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis
Selena Gomez
See Selena Gomez Visit Her Childhood Friend in Touching Clip from 'My Mind and Me'
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
Birthday girl Cardi B & Offset are hard to miss in their matching red ensembles while attending Cardi's 30th birthday party at Poppy
Cardi B Celebrates 30th Birthday with Dazzling Burlesque-Themed Party in Los Angeles
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Poses with Selena Gomez Weeks After Addressing Rumors She 'Stole' Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'
Selena Gomez Shares Video of Sweet Moment with Her Sister at Olivia Rodrigo Concert. https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez/video/7133777674425634090?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7133777674425634090&web_id=7050204238321305093
Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Video of Herself Singing with Sister Gracie at an Olivia Rodrigo Concert
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez to Release 'My Mind & Me' Documentary from Director of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare'
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Selena Gomez turns 30. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVw9tbLkrT/. taylor swift
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with BFF Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking Tie-Dye Swimsuit Tout: can I get a screenshot from this Tiktok? https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez/video/7127664635766983978
Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking One-Piece Swimsuit from La'Mariette Collaboration