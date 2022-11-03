Selena Gomez's 30th birthday party was an A-list affair!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's latest cover story, Gomez revealed that she threw herself a wedding-themed celebration to ring in the end of her 20s and the start of a new decade.

"I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding," she told the outlet of the party, which was held over the summer.

According to Rolling Stone, Gomez invited various people to the event who played an important role in her twenties, whether she was still close to them or not. Some guests included Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Francia Raísa, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish, as well as her little sister, Gracie.

"We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers," she told the outlet. "So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical."

After turning the big 3-0 on July 22, Gomez reflected on her 20s in a candid Instagram post days later, admitting she finally "had a moment to catch up" after her birthday celebrations had subsided.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of herself from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," Gomez continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

The Rare Beauty founder went on to share that her "heart feels full" and "grateful" after "a few days of celebrating," adding: "I can say that I'm starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

Gomez had previously opened up to PEOPLE ahead of her milestone birthday in January, when she said that she was "excited" about stepping into a new decade.

"I love growing up," the singer said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."