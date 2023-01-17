Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted at Bowling Alley

The musicians were seen together at a New York City bowling alley on Sunday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 11:46 PM
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage); Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart are spending time together.

In photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the 30-year-old "Same Old Love" singer and The Chainsmokers member, 33, were spotted bowling together Sunday at New York City's The Gutter.

A source tells PEOPLE that Gomez and Taggart — who were dressed in casual attire — were amongst "a group." The Only Murders in the Building star can be seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

Representatives for Gomez and Taggart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

On Monday, Us Weekly reported that the musicians are developing a "very casual and low-key" relationship. A source told the publication the the pair "go bowling and to the movies" and that they are enjoying their time together.

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to Us Weekly. Before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries. His rep confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in April 2021, explaining that the pair "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

Taggart has also been previously linked to model Meredith Mickelson and influencer Haley Rowe.

Gomez last opened up about her relationship status during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint in May 2022.

"One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez said during the show's opening monologue. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

In November, she touched on relationships in her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, appearing to talk about her very public relationship with Justin Bieber, despite never mentioning him by name.

"I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of," Gomez said. "But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore." She added, "I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

