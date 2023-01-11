Selena Gomez Teases Return to Instagram After Deleting App for Her Mental Health: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

The Only Murders in the Building star previously relied on her assistant to post to social media for her, as she found it "uncontrollable"

Published on January 11, 2023 11:50 AM

Selena Gomez is slowly but surely making her return to Instagram!

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, has long had a complicated relationship with social media, and even deleted it from her phone in 2019, relying on her assistant to post for her.

But on Tuesday, Gomez hinted that she's returned to the app, sharing a series of three bathroom selfies snapped with her own phone, which featured a purple case etched with butterflies.

"Wait can you tell I'm back on Instagram ?" she captioned the post.

In recent weeks, the star has started to post more and more personal snaps, giving her 369 million followers a glimpse into her inner circle. On Jan. 6, she shared a sweet shot with her sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9, and days earlier, shared photos of her New Year's Eve celebration with pals Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham.

After taking several Instagram breaks over the years, Gomez revealed in 2019 that she no longer had the app, as negative comments on her posts had left her feeling "depressed."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer told Vogue in 2021 that she's been off the internet for three years, and posted to Instagram and Twitter by sending her assistant photos and text to share.

"Everyone always asks me, 'Are you secretly on; are you lying?' and I'm like, 'I have no reason to lie,' " she said.

That same year, Gomez told WWD's Beauty Inc. that deleting the app off of her phone had greatly improved her mental health.

NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliott Teefey. Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty

"To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information.' This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things," she said. "And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it. I wanted to delete it altogether, but my team was smart enough to convince me not to. But I'm happy I didn't, because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected, and when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I'm just being completely honest and being true to who I am."

Gomez's return post came the same day she attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best actress in a television series — musical or comedy.

The star brought sister Gracie as her date, and rocked a deep purple Valentino Haute Couture design on the red carpet.

