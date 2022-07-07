Selena Gomez Teases New Music with Video from Inside Recording Studio

Selena Gomez's previous release was her debut Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021, which earned her first Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Gomez is working on new music.

In a TikTok posted Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building star, 29, showed scenes of her wearing large headphones and standing in front of a microphone inside a recording studio.

"New," Gomez wrote in the caption.

New music from the star would mark her first release since her debut Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021.

"I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," Gomez told Deadline's Crew Call podcast in May about her new music.

"I'm grateful for where I am, but I think and I believe that I've barely touched the surface of what I'm able to do," she added.

The "Rare" singer is also thinking about taking her new music on the road too.

"I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she said. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."

Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Gomez, who plays Cara Delevigne's love interest in the new season of Only Murders, released Revelación in March 2021. It earned her a first Grammy nomination for best Latin pop album, and she has since described the music as "an homage to my heritage."

"I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight after learning she was nominated. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

In 2020, Gomez followed this up with the album Rare, and in October 2021 provided vocals to the Coldplay track, "Let Somebody Go".

Her last live performance was also with Chris Martin and his band to sing the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden, shortly after its release.

Away from music, the singer, actress, and producer is currently starring in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which premiered its sophomore season last month.