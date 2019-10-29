Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is the Go-To Friend She Trusts to Run New Music by First

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Taylor Swift is going stronger than ever.

The 27-year-old singer stopped by 103.5 KTU’s Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning on Tuesday to talk about her new music, and also opened up about how her bond with Swift, 29, transcends just a personal relationship.

“Taylor,” she answers without hesitation after co-host Carolina Bermudez asks if there’s a go-to person she has in her life she trusts to run her projects by without fear of them getting leaked. “I’ve always done that.”

“When I got the videos [for “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”], I got to go and show her and her parents,” Gomez recalls, smiling. “And it was so cute because we all got on the couch and all the lights were turned down, and just seeing Andrea, her mom, and seeing Taylor react that way was one of the sweetest moments.”

That support goes both ways, as she refers to herself as a “major fan” of Swift. “She played me Fearless before it came out,” Gomez says. “And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it’s just so great.”

“It’s so sweet when I do think about everything we’ve been through,” she says of Swift earlier in the interview. “Somebody played me this message from her and I got really emotional. ‘Cause you have friends for life, you know?”

The former Disney Channel star then answers a few fan questions, including from one individual who wanted to know if she and her fellow pop powerhouse will ever collaborate.

“I don’t know! It’s not that it wasn’t a thought or it hasn’t been, obviously, but we always are respecting what one another’s doing,” Gomez replies. “For instance, [her new album, Lover, is] all hers, and I want it to be, and it’s the same thing that she feels. So I don’t know. I don’t know if we would.”

Regardless of whether their musical trajectories cross paths at some point in their respective careers, Gomez and Swift have a history of being supportive of one another.

“This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph,” Swift wrote on Instagram last week, praising her friend for “Lose You to Love Me” shortly after its release. “I love you so much.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Friday for his New Music Daily show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Swift told the DJ that she thought Gomez’s new music was “the best thing she’s ever done.”

“I’m so proud of her,” the “Blank Space” singer said. “She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I’m so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff.”

“I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far,” Swift added. “Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”

She continued, “It’s been a long time that we’ve been friends, and she’s the best. She’s just the best. I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through, and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked.”

Appearing recently herself for an interview with Lowe on his show, Gomez spoke about her appreciation for Swift and her family.

“She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain,” said Gomez, whose two new songs appear to be inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

On Monday, Gomez shared a never-before-seen photo of her posing with Swift and the latter’s newest cat Benjamin, which came after fans questioned Gomez’s decision to post a selfie of herself wearing SKIMS, Kim Kardashian West‘s shape-wear brand.

“My ride or die. I would die for this one,” Gomez wrote over the snap, shared on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”