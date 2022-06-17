Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and more were among the star-studded guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's June 9 wedding

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Attending Britney Spears' 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'Really Happy for Her'



Selena Gomez is sharing the inside scoop on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's "beautiful" wedding.

"I am really happy for her. It was beautiful," Gomez said of Spears, 40, revealing that they served "finger foods" during the reception.

"A Thursday wedding … doesn't that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?" Jimmy Kimmel joked.

"I wouldn't know," Gomez answered with a laugh.

Gomez wore a blue strapless jumpsuit for the June 9 nuptials in Los Angeles, at which she sang Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" alongside the Queen of Pop herself, 63, Barrymore, 47, Paris, 41, Versace, 67, and Spears.

The ladies grooved together during the song — with Spears still in her wedding dress! — as Madonna held up a drink at the end in celebration.

Hilton's husband Carter Reum and mom Kathy Hilton, Will.i.am, Ansel Elgort and Maria Menounos were some of the other high-profile guests in attendance for Spears' wedding to Asghari, 28 — and according to photos, the celebrity friends spent the night tearing up the dance floor!

Following an intimate ceremony, for which Spears wore a Versace gown and walked herself down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," according to sources, the pop star and her guests partied the night away until around 11:30 p.m.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Guests at the reception were treated to a performance of Paris' 2005 hit "Stars Are Blind" by the Simple Life alum and Spears, who've been friends since they were both young stars in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

"Vogue" and "Stars Are Blind" weren't the only songs by attendees to play at the reception, as Spears danced to one of her own signature hits, "Toxic," with Madonna and Gomez.

Elsewhere during the party, Spears and Madonna cheekily locked lips in an homage to their iconic onstage kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards — though Christina Aguilera wasn't present to fully recreate the memorable pop culture moment!