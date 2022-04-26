Selena Gomez Taking Part in Mental Health Action Forum to 'Empower Young People': 'It's a Personal Mission'

On Tuesday, MTV Entertainment announced it'll partner with Gomez and Rare Beauty's Rare Impact Fund to host the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum with the Biden-Harris Administration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: EP/Actor Selena Gomez from Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: EP/Actor Selena Gomez from Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

Selena Gomez is teaming up with the White House to end the stigma around mental health.

On Tuesday, MTV Entertainment announced it'll be partnering with the 29-year-old Revelación singer and her makeup brand Rare Beauty's Rare Impact Fund to host the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration on Wednesday, May 18 in Washington, D.C.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Presented as part of MTVE's Mental Health is Health Initiative, Gomez and her organization will join 30 previously-announced mental health youth activists at the Forum, geared toward empowering young people to embrace conversations about mental health. The event takes place the day before Mental Health Action Day, which will see organizations, brands, government agencies, and cultural leaders come together and encourage people in need to seek mental health support.

"As an advocate for mental health, I am thrilled to join forces with MTV Entertainment alongside my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of destigmatizing mental health through shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being," Gomez said in a statement.

Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health Action Forum to 'Empower Young People': 'It's a Personal Mission' Selena Gomez

"I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education, which is why I created Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund," continued the Only Murders in the Building star. "It's a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health."

The Rare Impact Fund was launched in July 2020, and one percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the initiative in addition to funds raised by the makeup brand with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and consumers. Aimed at supporting organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools, the Rare Impact Fund has set a goal to raise $100 million over the next decade.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"The nation's mental health crisis has been magnified by the current state of the world," said Elyse Cohen, VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty and President of the Rare Impact Fund, in a statement. "Now more than ever, the conversation of mental health is critical to our collective well-being, especially among youth who desperately need access to mental health support, education, and services, which the Rare Impact Fund works to make accessible."

"We are grateful to be a part of this event in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration that encourages ongoing mental health action and provides a platform for impactful storytelling," continued Cohen.

MTVE's Mental Health is Health initiative began in April 2021. The multi-year program aims to normalize conversations about mental wellbeing through events like the Forum and last year's Better Together Mental Health Storytelling Summit, which saw the launch of The Mental Health Media Guide to provide content creators with resources to tell deeper stories about mental health.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

"We are proud to partner with Selena Gomez, a global superstar and leader in mental health advocacy, with whom we share a commitment to destigmatize and normalize the conversation around mental health, given its alarming rise among young people," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.