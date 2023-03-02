Selena Gomez Goes on Fishing Trip amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Drama: 'Texas Girl at Heart'

Selena Gomez is taking in a breath of fresh air.

After spending some time offline amid an alleged drama with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, the Only Murders in the Building star escaped to the outdoors on a fishing trip with her younger half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey.

Gomez proclaimed she was a "grateful, thankful, and blessed lady" after the trip by sharing pictures of the quality time with her little sis on Instagram, adding within the caption: "Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real."

In the sweet snaps, the 30-year-old actress proudly posed next to her 9-year-old sibling as they showed off the fishes they reeled in and cruised around the water.

In one fun video, Gomez seemingly recorded Gracie without her knowing, as she asked her big sis, "Wait, who are you texting to," causing Gomez to reply, "No one!" as she smiled at the camera.

The sisters also relaxed during the trip, with Gracie rocking some shades in one pic and Gomez sporting a black, oversized hoodie throughout their adventures.

Despite their more than 20-year age difference, the Rare Beauty founder has shared several tributes to Gracie on Instagram, referring to her as "the best thing in the world" and "forever her favorite human."

The sisters were last seen together when Gracie was by Gomez's side for the Golden Globe Awards, where the pair walked the red carpet and posed for photos together in January.

The two were dressed to the nines, with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum in a Valentino Haute Couture gown while Gracie was photographed in a yellow dress with a tulle skirt, which she accessorized with a Prada Cleo satin purse.

A few weeks after the event, internet gossip began after a fan edit of a video posted by Bieber began to circulate, implying that it was a subtle jab at Gomez. Bieber's original post was a lip-synching video of a viral audio sound on TikTok alongside two friends, including Kendall Jenner.

In the video, the trio mouthed: "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Though the video did not mention Gomez, it was deleted shortly after being posted.

When the video was brought to the singer's attention a month later, she was quick to deny the drama commenting on a TikTok: "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!"

Gomez then caught herself in another alleged social media argument involving Bieber, though this one was with Kylie Jenner. Following an Instagram Story where Gomez joked that she'd overlaminated her eyebrows, some people on social media accused Jenner and Bieber of making fun of Gomez. However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut that down.