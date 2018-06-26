Selena Gomez Surprises Fans at Hospital Prom — and Sticks Around for Selfies

Selena Gomez spent her Saturday night making a special appearance in SoCal, much to the delight of the kids she surprised.

Joined by Jack Black and Grey’s Anatomy cast members Sarah Drew and Kevin McKidd, Gomez took to the makeshift dance floor of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County for its 17th annual Oncology Prom, themed “Around the World in One Night.”

Wearing a black polka-dot dress with a signature red lip, Gomez posed for selfies with eager fans and clowned around with some of the youngest in the venue’s photobooth.

The yearly tradition focuses on supporting teens aged 14 to 19 who are either cancer survivors or currently undergoing treatment, providing a space to celebrate their strength and journey with friends and family.

A passionate philanthropist, Gomez has been an avid supporter of child and health-centered nonprofits like UNICEF, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Lupus Research Alliance, which has credited her with helping them raise over $500,000 following the disclosure of her battle with the disease.

Just last month, following her return from Australia, the singer attended the March for Our Lives event in Los Angeles, where she engaged with fans and spoke out about gun violence, posting a photo on social media with the caption, “I don’t want this to just be an Instagram post anymore. PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough.”