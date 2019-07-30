Selena Gomez Freaks Out After Pals Surprise Her with a Shark Tank Set Visit for Her Birthday

Image zoom Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s BFFs know her well!

For the pop star’s 27th birthday, two of her best friends surprised her with a visit to the set of Shark Tank in September — which just so happens to be Gomez’s obsession.

“Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁,” Gomez wrote in the caption for a video of the moment they surprised her.

The video starts out with Gomez and some of her friends sitting on a couch, watching TV.

The video — which features snippets from The Office, Friends and a Taylor Swift music video — seems to culminate in a happy birthday message from none other than Mark Cuban, one of the show’s “sharks” (but the real surprise comes moments later).

“Hey Selena, it’s Mark Cuban from Shark Tank, I wanted to say happy 27th birthday,” the businessman says in the clip.

Gomez gives an audible gasp when Cuban, 60, comes onto the screen and afterwards says, “That was so cool!” But little did she know that the best part of the surprise was still to come.

The video continues, showing the Shark Tank logo with a photo of Gomez photoshopped on top.

“SHARK TANK X SG,” the screen says. “WE’RE GOING TO THE TANK IN SEPTEMBER.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shows Off Meaningful Semicolon Tattoo in Striking Photo from Her Italian Birthday Getaway

And that‘s the moment that Gomez truly freaks out with excitement.

“No! We are?” Gomez shouts, turning to her friend with a huge smile on her face before jumping off the couch and covering her mouth in surprise. “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited!”

Gomez seems to be having a great start to her new year, which she rung in with a getaway in Italy.

“Well I’m 27 now,” the “Wolves” singer wrote on Instagram last week, along with a gorgeous shot of herself in Italy. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday,” she added in gratitude to her fans.

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Murray Says He Would’ve Taken Selena Gomez Home to Meet His Mother — If His Mom Were Alive

“Not just the quick notes,” she added. “The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

Over the weekend, she posted another stunning photo from her trip — in which her meaningful semi-colon tattoo is in full view — writing in the caption, “Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film.”