Selena Gomez (with New Long Hair!) Is All Smiles One Day After Ex Justin Bieber’s Wedding

Selena Gomez appears to be in good spirits after her ex Justin Bieber‘s wedding.

The singer, 27, was spotted smiling while leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin‘s South Carolina wedding on Monday.

For her outing, Gomez wore black overalls over a white tank top and styled her long hair in flowing curls.

Gomez and Bieber, 25, famously dated on and off starting in 2009 to 2017. They were spotted in late 2017 riding bikes and attending church after the “Back to You” singer broke up with The Weeknd. Gomez also attended Bieber’s dad’s wedding in Jamaica in February 2018.

Bieber and Baldwin, 22, exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina on Monday evening, a little more than one year after they first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening.

In an essay published in TIME on Tuesday, the same day as her outing, Gomez spoke out about the immigration crisis in the United States. The singer — who is currently working on new music — opened up about some of her own family members who came to the U.S. undocumented and how her experience as a Mexican-American inspired her to executive produce a new docu-series for Netflix called Living Undocumented.

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance,” Gomez said in the piece, explaining that her aunt was the first out of her family to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the back of a truck in the 1970s.

“My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after,” she wrote. The songstress credits her family’s “bravery and sacrifice” for her being born a U.S. citizen.

But Gomez knows that her story is not the norm and said that watching footage about the eight subjects in Living Undocumented brought her to tears.

“It captured the shame, uncertainty, and fear I saw my own family struggle with,” she wrote of the docu-series. “But it also captured the hope, optimism, and patriotism so many undocumented immigrants still hold in their hearts despite the hell they go through.”

“Fear shouldn’t stop us from getting involved and educating ourselves on an issue that affects millions of people in our country,” the “Wolves” singer added. “Fear didn’t stop my aunt from getting into the back of that truck. And for that, I will always be grateful.”

Living Undocumented is currently streaming on Netflix.