Selena Gomez 'Stepped Back a Bit' from the Spotlight After Kidney Transplant: 'I Enjoy My Life'

Selena Gomez has a different approach to life following her kidney transplant last year.

“Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit,” the singer and actress, 25, explained alongside Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation costar Andy Samberg on Good Morning America.

In addition to promoting the animated movie, Gomez released a music video for her new song “Back to You” earlier this month — but she’s also making plenty of time to just hang out with her friends and give back to fans.

“I enjoy my life,” she continued. “I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice.”

Selena Gomez ABC

During the interview, Gomez also revealed she doesn’t “live in L.A. anymore,” nor does she “pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.”

.@selenagomez on life after her kidney transplant: "Honestly I've just kind of stepped back a bit. I'm enjoying my life. I don't really think about anything that causes me stress anymore…I don't pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much." https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF pic.twitter.com/goGVq7zd3T — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2018

RELATED: Did Selena Gomez Give a Sly Shout-out to Her Exes in ‘Back to You’ Music Video?

Although Gomez has been open about her battle with lupus for several years, fans were shocked last September when Gomez revealed she’d received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raísa.

“My kidneys were just done,” Gomez explained in an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.”

Raísa later revealed that Gomez experienced a potentially fatal health scare after the surgery.

Francia Raísa and Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Instagram

“A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared,’” Raísa in an interview with W Magazine. “My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place.”

Gomez first revealed in 2015 that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease.