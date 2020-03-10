Selena Gomez Reveals on 'Some Days' She Feels She's 'Going to Be Alone Forever'

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her love life.

In a video shared on YouTube Monday, Gomez, 27, sat down with Genius, during which she revealed the meaning behind the lyrics of her song “Rare” and explained that she sometimes feels she’ll end up alone.

“Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed, I’m like, ‘I’m going to be alone forever,'” Gomez shared.

While she admitted to pondering the thought often, she explained it’s a temporary feeling.

“After that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody,'” Gomez told Genius.

Also during the interview, Gomez shared that she struggles with self-esteem and confidence, but feels releasing “Rare” and its accompanying album of the same name helped her vocalize those feelings.

“Self-esteem and confidence is a constant struggle for me,” Gomez said. “It’s getting better with time and age but it will always be something that I’m working on. I think recently this is the most I’ve been vocal about, actually I deserve this and I have a right to claim this and I have a right to put out things that I want to put out and talk about things that I want to talk about.”

As for what exactly “Rare” means for her, Gomez said the song is about what happens when a relationship runs its course and the importance of self-worth.

“What I think is so important about this chorus is that it’s acknowledging, ‘Hey, I don’t have it all. I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I do know that I’m special,'” Gomez told Genius.

Gomez also spoke out about her own personal experiences in relationships revealing, “I’ve heard and I’ve experienced and whatnot, I think men and women do it — especially teenagers and young people in love — is the satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care.”

“I’ve had someone actually say that to me before. To keep that person down so they never realize, ‘Oh, I’m strong enough to actually get out of this situation,'” Gomez told Genius.

Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber on and off for many years before breaking up for good in May 2018. Bieber is now married to model Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez also dated The Weeknd for 10 months in 2017, but the couple called it quits that October.

Gomez has previously opened up about how her experiences have shaped her life, explaining in a February interview with Dazed that the challenges she’s faced have only made her stronger.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“There are certain things which I wish hadn’t happened to me,” she told the outlet. “But without them, I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing.”

“Going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had,” she recalled. “It was all a bit confusing.”

“When ‘Lose You to Love Me’ came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, ‘Oh… this is a huge reason why I’ve pushed myself through this, ‘This is why,’” Gomez said. “I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone. I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that’s why I am grateful for the chapters of my life.”