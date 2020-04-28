Selena Gomez Says Billie Eilish's Song 'Everything I Wanted' Made Her Cry: It Rings 'So True'

This Billie Eilish song hit close to home for Selena Gomez.

In conversation with Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gomez, 27, shared praise for a few fellow artists, particularly gushing over the 18-year-old Grammy winner and her single "everything i wanted." Gomez said that Eilish has an "understanding" wise beyond her years, and her lyrics to that song brought her to tears.

"First I'll say, just the understanding she ... she already knows of what this industry can be and become," said Gomez. "And when I heard that song I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like — damn, that's so true."

She added of her past experiences: "There's so many moments where I was just like, 'Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There are moments in my life that are like, 'Is this it?'"

Gomez also called Eilish an "amazing artist" who "deserved every single thing that she got and has."

Eilish previously told The New York Times that she wrote the song — which features lyrics like "I had a dream I got everything I wanted / Not what you'd think ... It might've been a nightmare" — when she was dealing with depression and suicidal ideation.

"We had this big argument," she told the Times about sharing her emotional struggles with her brother, producer Finneas, "because I admitted ... to something that was very serious about my depression. A very serious step that I was admitting that I was planning on taking. And Finneas said, 'I don’t want to write a song about you killing yourself and how that’s everything you wanted.'"

Her brother, 22, said he was "really worried" about Eilish, and that he initially felt like an enabler if he were to help her create the "bleak" song.

"A lot of songs are written in retrospect," said Finneas, "but this one felt like it was being written in real time, and I was like: 'This is something we’ve got to write on the other side of this hill. We have to go through this in real life. You can’t always solve your problems in a song.'"

Eilish and Finneas revisited the song a year later after the singer convinced her family that "everything i wanted" was her working through her feelings and expressing herself in a safe way. The tune also took on a more hopeful tone with lyrics about her brother, with lines like "But when I wake up / I see you with me."

"My argument," Eilish said, "which I think was the thing that made my mom and Finneas finally go, 'Oh, okay,' is I said, ‘This song is the way I can feel these things without doing something to myself.'"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.