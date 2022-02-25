Gomez and The Weeknd — who was seen kissing Khadra at his recent birthday bash — dated from January to October 2017

Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors with Ex The Weeknd's New Flame Simi Khadra: 'Since 2013'

Selena Gomez is just here for the vibes.

Days after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra from DJ sister duo Simi & Haze, Gomez shared a photo to Instagram of the three pals hanging out.

"Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex.

Over the weekend, the "Blinding Lights" singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, 29, while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

In a fan video obtained by TMZ during the celebration at Delilah, the pair were seen sharing a kiss while in the DJ booth.

On Wednesday, however, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship.

"He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the source says.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning artist and the DJ were seen together in photos shared by the Daily Mail as they met for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Feb. 3. Prior to the dinner, the two had been linked romantically after being spotted leaving the singer's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood in January.

Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who Khadra is believed to be friends with.

Following their split, Gomez sang her ex's praises, telling Billboard she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup.

