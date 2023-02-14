Selena Gomez Brushes Off TikTok Claiming Hailey Bieber Shaded Her: 'Don't Let These Things Get Me Down'

Selena Gomez isn't letting internet gossip get to her.

The Rare Beauty founder has long dismissed rumors of a feud between her and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who is married to the singer's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

So when Gomez came upon a fan-made video that implied a since-deleted video Bieber shared last month was in some way a jab at Gomez, the star quickly shut down any drama. (The model also denied the video was made with any ill will).

"It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x," Gomez, 30, commented last week on the video, which was shared on Jan. 9 by user @ellenacuario.

Bieber, 26, posted the original video in early January, and in it, lip-synced to a viral audio sound alongside two friends, including Kendall Jenner. In the clip, which was deleted shortly after, the trio mouths: "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right."

Selena Gomez Instagram

Though the original video made no mention of Gomez, the TikTok shared by @ellenacuario that Gomez later commented on linked the two as Bieber shared her TikTok around the same time that Gomez was publicly body shamed after being photographed in a bikini by paparazzi.

Bieber later weighed in on the situation on a different fan TikTok, and commented on Jan. 7 that the video had nothing to do with the "My Mind & Me" singer.

"I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone," the Rhode Beauty founder wrote.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

After years of rumors that the two were feuding, Gomez and Bieber publicly buried the hatchet in October when they posed for a series of photos together at a gala in Los Angeles.

In the pictures, the two got close and were all smiles as Gomez placed her hand on the model's leg.

The snaps were taken weeks after Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumors that she "stole" husband Justin from the Only Murders in the Building star.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," she said of the timeline of her romance with Justin, 28, whom she married in 2018.

She added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," and explained that it's "all love" between her and Gomez.