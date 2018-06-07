Did Selena Gomez Give a Sly Shout-out to Her Exes in 'Back to You' Music Video?

Her latest hit “Back to You” is all about being stuck on an ex-boyfriend, and now Selena Gomez‘s fans believe the singer may have slyly referred to her past relationships in her new music video.

The retro-style video features Gomez — sporting bangs and a short bob — leaving a boring party with a love interest to steal a car.

“So where are we going?” asks her blond beau, who bears a slight resemblance to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24. The star then lists several seemingly random destinations: “Italy. France. Canada. Russia. Michigan.”

According to fans, however, the destinations may actually have significant meaning.

After going public with their relationship, Gomez, 26, and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 28, were spotted vacationing in Italy together. The entertainer was also photographed supporting the Canadian star at one of his concerts in France.

Though she could also be referencing The Weeknd with Canada, most fans know better that Bieber grew up in Ontario.

Meanwhile, Gomez previously confirmed she had a short-lived romance with her former collaborator Zedd, 28, who was born in Russia. As for Michigan, the singer may be reaching as far back as 2009, when she dated now 26-year-old Taylor Lautner (who was raised in Grand Rapids).

After Gomez released the song last month, fans immediately speculated that the track was inspired by Bieber.

“Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you,” she sings on the opening verse of the track, which is featured on the 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack.

The couple were first linked in 2009 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. After splitting from The Weeknd last fall, the exes reunited and were seen on bike-riding and dinner dates and even vacationed together before suddenly cooling off again in March.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the star opened up about the song, saying she wanted it to be a “beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun.”