Gone Swimming! Selena Gomez Says Her Visit to Shark Tank Taping Was a 'Dream Come True'

Selena Gomez has left the tank with the best deal of all — a dream come true!

The 27-year-old singer and actress visited the set of the TV series Shark Tank on Friday for a tour and a taping of her favorite ABC show, thanks to a special birthday surprise from her two best friends.

The star couldn’t help but share her experience via Instagram, posting a series of Stories, a photo with the cast and even a video showing her walking into the tank.

Her Instagram Stories documented the show “mid-shooting” and included views from behind the camera, where Gomez and her pals were sitting. She zoomed in on sharks Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary, better known as Mr. Wonderful, and playfully added a filter of cat ears to O’Leary’s head.

For another photo, Gomez, her friends, and investors Greiner, O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec waved to the camera while Gomez got a chance to sit on one of the shark’s famous, deal-making chairs.

“My dream come true,” the “Wolves” singer captioned the photo.

“My friends surprised me on my birthday with a taping of Shark Tank and it finally happened!! Thank you so much for all being so kind, funny and genuine,” she added, including a shark emoij.

The “It Ain’t Me” hitmaker and her pals also got the chance to step into the tank with Greiner, strutting to the theme song and lined in the same formation as the investors before every show.

In July, two of Gomez’s best friends told the pop star she would get the chance to visit Shark Tank — which just so happens to be Gomez’s obsession — for her 27th birthday.

“Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁,” Gomez wrote in the caption for a video of the moment they surprised her.

The video started out with Gomez and some of her friends sitting on a couch, watching TV.

Featuring snippets from The Office, Friends and a Taylor Swift music video, the clip seemed to culminate in a happy birthday message from none other than Cuban, but the real surprise came moments later.

“Hey Selena, it’s Mark Cuban from Shark Tank, I wanted to say happy 27th birthday,” the businessman said.

Gomez gave an audible gasp when Cuban came onto the screen. She said afterwards, “That was so cool!” But little did she know that the best part of the surprise was still to come.

The video continued, showing the Shark Tank logo with a photo of Gomez photoshopped on top.

“SHARK TANK X SG,” the screen said. “WE’RE GOING TO THE TANK IN SEPTEMBER.”

That’s the moment Gomez truly freaked out with excitement.

“No! We are?” Gomez shouted, turning to her friend with a huge smile on her face before jumping off the couch and covering her mouth in surprise. “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited!”