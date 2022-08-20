Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Video of Herself Singing with Sister Gracie at an Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Selena Gomez loves being a big sister!

The Only Murders in the Building star shared a sweet throwback clip on TikTok Friday, which features herself and younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey attending Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour.

In the adorable video, Gomez, 30, sports a Sour Tour bucket hat while she and her sibling sing along to Rodrigo's "Driver's License."

"And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone," the pair sing to each other before sharing a sweet hug at the end of the seconds-long clip.

Gomez's TikTok video drew thousands of comments from her fans, who appeared to be moved by the precious moment.

"SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺," one follower wrote. "This is so beautiful," another said, while a third user added, "Definitely core memory that will be with her forever."

Gracie has made a few appearances on Gomez's TikTok page in the past.

Last July, the singer uploaded an adorable video in which she and Gracie acted out a famous scene from Full House.

While sitting beside each other, the pair recreated a moment from the popular television series in which D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) argue with one another about who is better.

After lip-syncing along to lines about who was older or younger and taller or shorter, Gomez — taking on the role of D.J. — says, "I'm smarter" before Gracie, as Stephanie, quips, "I'm not falling for that!"

"Sisters," Gomez captioned the sweet sibling clip.

In 2017, Gomez spoke about being a role model for Gracie, writing on Instagram: "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."