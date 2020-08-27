Selena Gomez Shares Teaser for New 'Ice Cream' Music Video with BLACKPINK

The track and its accompanying music video are set to drop on Friday

I scream, you scream, we all scream for "Ice Cream!"

Selena Gomez is gearing up for the release of her collaboration with BLACKPINK and teased the track and its accompanying music video in a social media post on Wednesday.

In the short teaser revealed on Instagram, the K-Pop girl group — which is composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — smile widely behind ice cream shaped cutouts as an instrumental version of the upbeat track plays in the background. Gomez, 28, then briefly appears in a midriff-bearing, candy-striped top as she sits inside a pastel-colored ice cream truck and flips her long locks along to the beat of the song.

"Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th. 🍦🚐 @blackpinkofficial," Gomez captioned the teaser.

In a separate teaser video posted on Sunday, the pop songstress video chatted with the ladies of BLACKPINK about their upcoming collaboration.

"We're really glad that you're on it because we've been a big fan of you for a long time," Rosé, 23, tells Gomez in the clip, before the "Back To You" singer replies, "I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys so this is a big, big dream for me."

Last month, the "How You Like That" group teased the single alongside an unannounced collaborator before revealing on Aug. 12 that Gomez would be joining them on the track.

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" Gomez wrote on Instagram announcing the single, which will be featured on the girl group's second full-length album, Blackpink: The Album.

Alongside the release of the track and its video, Gomez also partnered up with ice cream brand Serendipity to release her own premium pint: Cookies & Cream Remix.

Creating the gourmet treat — which was inspired by her upcoming "Ice Cream" collab — was a "dream moment" for Gomez as she's been going to Serendipity, the New York City restaurant featured in the John Cusack movie by the same name, with her mother for years.

"When I was younger, I would do everything my mom did, so I watched all the movies she did," Gomez, who also invested in the brand, previously told PEOPLE. "Of course I fell in love with Serendipity. I had gone there before that, but my mom showed me the movie after and then it became a tradition of ours. We always go there. It's so cute, quaint and it's just adorable."

After testing out countless combinations, the resulting pint is a pink vanilla ice cream filled with crunchy cookie bits and swirled with gobs of gooey fudge. "The ingredients make me really happy," Gomez explained. "[Serendipty] made one and split it in half to show me how much of the flavor was inside. I was so impressed."

Cookies & Cream Remix pints will be available at grocery stores across the U.S. starting Friday for $5.99. Or you can purchase the ice cream online at SerendipityBrands.com.