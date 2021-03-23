Selena Gomez Shares Rare Selfies with BFF Taylor Swift: 'Kinda Missin This One'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While the pair don't usually post photos with each other, they have been close friends for more than a decade

Selena Gomez is reminiscing about time spent with BFF Taylor Swift!

On Monday, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a series of rare photos with the "august" singer on Instagram.

In the snapshots, the pop stars snuggle with Swift's cat, Benjamin Button.

Gomez, who captioned the photos, "kinda missin this one," previously shared the first image in the carousel on her Instagram Stories in 2019.

At the time, Gomez, 28, wrote, "My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life."

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Image zoom Credit: Selena Gomez/instagram

In 2019, Gomez, who has been friends with Swift, 31, for more than a decade, revealed how they met during an interview with KIIS FM UK.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said. Gomez previously dated Nick Jonas and Swift had a relationship with Joe Jonas.

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," Gomez added. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

In 2019, during an appearance on 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning, Gomez opened up about how her bond with Swift transcends just a personal relationship, telling the hosts that the "cardigan" singer is the person in her life she trusts to run her projects by without fear of them getting leaked.

"When I got the videos [for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now"], I got to go and show her and her parents," Gomez recalled. "And it was so cute because we all got on the couch and all the lights were turned down, and just seeing Andrea, her mom, and seeing Taylor react that way was one of the sweetest moments."

That support goes both ways, as she refers to herself as a "major fan" of Swift.

"She played me Fearless before it came out," Gomez said. "And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

In December 2019, Swift gushed about Gomez's new music when she stopped by Apple Music's Beats 1, telling host Zane Lowe that "Lose You to Love Me" is "the best thing she's ever done."

"I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her," she said.