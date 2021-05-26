Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious Throwback Video Singing Britney Spears: ‘The Hustle Was Real’

Selena Gomez posted an adorable throwback clip of her younger self passionately singing Britney Spears' hit song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door”

Selena Gomez has always been a star.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old used Instagram to share a video of her younger self singing along to a Britney Spears classic. In the clip, young Gomez is seen passionately performing "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" in front of a galaxy-themed background while rocking blue sunglasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The hustle was real," the singer captioned her post.

And Gomez isn't the only one who's a fan. In the past, the two stars have shown each other love on their respective social media platforms. In 2016, Spears responded to a video on Twitter of Gomez saying she "technically did a duet" with her, noting that she would be open to doing a real collaboration with Gomez in the future.

Again in 2018, Spears posted a video of her workout on Instagram saying that Gomez "definitely helped me get through it," while listening to her song "Bad Liar."

The latest throwback video isn't the first time fans have seen baby Gomez. As a childhood star, Gomez got her start appearing on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s. She later took on her breakout role for the Disney Channel, playing Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place for nearly five years.

Gomez has opened up in the past about starting her career with Disney. In March, the "Same Old Love" singer told Vogue that she needed "to be perfect" and the experience made her become "such a people-pleaser."

"I still live with this haunting feeling that people still view me as this Disney girl," Gomez told the outlet for its April cover story.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

"I think I spent so many years just trying to say the right thing to people for the sake of keeping myself sane," she added, noting the mental health struggles that followed her childhood career. In the interview, she spoke candidly about her journey to prioritize her well-being.