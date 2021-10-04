Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Snippet of Upcoming Coldplay Collaboration 'Let Somebody Go'

The song will be featured on Coldplay's upcoming album Music of the Spheres, out Oct. 15

Selena Gomez is making her mark on the Coldplay universe!

The star teased a snippet of the new song "Let Somebody Go" on Twitter Monday, a collaboration with the British band that will be featured on their upcoming album Music of the Spheres.

"When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain," Gomez, 29, sings on the track, as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin provides backing vocals.

The song is the latest release for Gomez, who is currently starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

She released a collaboration with Colombian singer Camilo called "999" in August, and put out a Spanish-language EP, Revelación, in March. Her last English-language record, Rare, came out in 2019, and she's also been busy with her Rare Beauty line and her Rare Impact Fund, which advocates for easier access to mental health treatment.

The "Let Somebody Go" tease comes on the heels of the release of "My Universe," Coldplay's collaboration with BTS.

"Today has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever," Martin, 44, said in a documentary about the making of the song. "It's so different and it's been very difficult to get here, to Korea. We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey, and I was a little bit nervous. I've never met BTS before."

Coldplay sang "My Universe" at Global Citizen Live in New York City last month in a performance that featured video of BTS performing their verses behind Martin on stage.