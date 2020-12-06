Selena Gomez Describes How 'Self-Discovery' Inspired Her Latest Album and New Rare Beauty Line

"A lot of people told me no, a lot of people said that I wasn’t able to do it or I wasn't capable," Selena Gomez recalled

Selena Gomez has had an enlightening year.

While appearing at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit on Saturday, the 28-year-old star opened up about how learning about herself inspired her long-awaited third studio album, Rare, and her new beauty brand of the same name.

"The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else," she said during a panel. "And I think for me, there’s so much that I want my brand [Rare Beauty] to feel like."

Gomez also noted that feeling comfortable with oneself can take a lot of work, explaining that to believe in one's dreams "requires a check-in with yourself."

"Why do you want to do the things that you're doing. Are you going to be able to show up for those things? Are you patient with yourself? There are so many questions that you have to ask yourself," the singer said. "But at the same time, it's equally as important to surround yourself with people who are the ones that are challenging you, the ones that are believing in you, because like I said earlier, there's a lot of people, even to this day that, you know, say 'no' to me, and even when nobody you know what I mean it's, you know, when I was younger, I had so many reasons to stop."

Gomez added, "I had so many reasons to not pick myself up and just keep going… But what I could never let go of, was how much I believed in myself and believed in what I was doing."

Image zoom Selena Gomez Teen Vogue Summit | Credit: Teen Vogue/Teen Vogue Summit

The "Ice Cream" singer said that staying true to herself and her passions have had an "amazing" payoff.

"When I was younger I was lucky enough to find my passion and from that point on I kind of had to go with it no matter what happened because of that a lot of people told me no, a lot of people said that I wasn’t able to do it or I wasn’t capable," she explained.

"To be honest, there are still people to this day that I think say that and the only thing I can say is the theme of everything I do is good quality," Gomez shared. "I want to make sure the stuff that I have — whether it’s all the business stuff to my other work acting and singing it’s important for me to be authentic and to connect to something, otherwise it seems a bit pointless to me. But the payoff is amazing."

Gomez was recently named as one of four stars celebrated as PEOPLE's People of the Year, opening about her struggles with depression, anxiety and body positivity.