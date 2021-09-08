"When I'm feeling a little low, it's nice because I feel like I can start over," Gomez — who's been busier than ever with the launch of her hot new Hulu show — tells PEOPLE exclusively

Selena Gomez Shares Her Very Relatable Self-Care Tip: 'A Nap Is My Best Bet, Not Gonna Lie'

When it comes to re-charging, all Selena Gomez needs sometimes is a little snooze.

"A nap is my best bet, not gonna lie," she tells PEOPLE in its latest issue about her favorite way to practice self-care. "Taking a nap when I'm feeling a little low is nice because I feel like I can start over."

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 29, has been open about her own mental health journey over the years as she continues to advocate for easier access to treatment with her platform.

Her brand, Rare Beauty, and her new "Selena Sundae," now available at Serendipity3 (Gomez is an investor for Serendipity), both give a portion of proceeds to the Rare Impact Fund.

The "999" singer launched the fund last year on her 28th birthday, with an ambitious goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to connect people in underserved communities with much-needed mental health services.

"Out of everything that I've done in my career, I could not be more proud and more appreciative of this actual fund. To see everybody react the way they have been and people being interested in mental health, it's so important," says Gomez, who recently released a new mascara with Rare Beauty.

"Mental health is a part of my everyday life, and I know so many people who feel [the same way]. We have Planned Parenthood as a safe place for people to go, so I don't understand why we don't have a place like that for mental health where someone struggling can easily get advice or participate in group sessions," she continues. "I'm so grateful we were able to achieve something meaningful."

As she watches the next generation — including her 8-year-old sister Gracie — grow up, Gomez says she wants to teach the important message of self-confidence.