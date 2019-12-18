Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift and Her Mom Cried After She Played Her New Music for Them

Taylor Swift got very emotional when she heard “Lose You to Love Me” for the fist time, according to Selena Gomez.

During Gomez’s appearance on U.K.’s KISS FM Monday, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the process of sharing new music with her inner circle.

When asked about her “go-to” friend to preview new material, Gomez named Swift as one of her close confidants and revealed that the “Lover” songstress, 30, cried upon hearing her latest single.

“I’ll never forget when I did play the video for ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and looking at her,” she said. “It was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade.”

According to the Disney Channel alum, she played the music video for Swift and her parents, Scott and Andrea, during a visit to the pop star’s house. After the listening, Gomez said, Swift and her mom broke down in tears.

“It’s gonna make me cry thinking about it because it wasn’t about just how great the song was … it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately. They were crying because how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life.”

Speaking about moving past “horrible things” and the “emotional chaos” in her life, Gomez continued, “To see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet.”

In October, Swift gushed about Gomez’s new music when she stopped by Apple Music’s Beats 1, telling host Zane Lowe that “Lose You to Love Me” is “the best thing she’s ever done.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I’m so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far. Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”

Swift continued, “It’s been a long time that we’ve been friends, and she’s the best. She’s just the best. I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through, and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked.”

The Grammy winner also praised Gomez’s single on her Instagram Stories when it was first released, writing, “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Kevin Winter/Getty

Earlier this year, Gomez reflected on the struggles she went through prior to releasing her new single.

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus… Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be,” she wrote in a note written on her phone shared to social media. “He said to me ‘Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt. I cry when you cry but I will NEVER, EVER leave your side. Work with me, walk with me and watch how I do it.’”

“He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time. In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments -I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love,” she added. “See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next.”