Selena Gomez Says 'Amazing' Taylor Swift Is Her 'Big Sister': 'I Tell Her Everything'

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are so close they’re practically sisters.

During an Instagram Live video that was recorded in the early hours of the morning on Saturday and has since been deleted, the “Back to You” singer, 26, had nothing but kind words to say about her 28-year-old pal.

“How’s Taylor? Taylor’s awesome. I love her. She’s amazing,” Gomez shared during the video as she responded to questions.

“I talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister, I tell her everything,” Gomez continued.

“She’s so smart it freaks me out,” she added.

📹 | Selena Gomez talking about Taylor in her recent Instagram live – “I talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister, I tell her everything.” [clip via @GomezSourceMP4]pic.twitter.com/qnm6gfn1Zw — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) September 22, 2018

Hours earlier, Gomez also re-shared a post from the “Delicate” singer’s Instagram Story, during which she praised pal Blake Lively‘s new film A Simple Favor.

“So we just went to see A Simple Favor,” Swift said in the video, while sitting next to her father, Scott Swift. “Best movie, like so incredible…you gotta go see it, you really do.”

Alongside the post, Swift also shared a quote from her father’s critique of the film: “BEST MOVIE. LOVED IT.”

Adding her own thoughts to the image, Gomez shared a shot from the video, writing, “SAME!!!”

Although the pair aren’t always able to spend time together due to their busy schedules, they still find ways to make each other feel special. While Gomez was celebrating her birthday this summer, Swift actually baked her friend a birthday cake, even though they were on opposite coasts.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” Swift wrote alongside an image of the pink cake, which read “GOMEZ OR GO HOME” and had a 26 drawn inside of a frosting heart.

“I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2,” Swift added, referencing some lyrics from “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself,” which Swift has previously called her favorite song.

While sharing the stage together at one of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour concerts in May, Gomez weighed in why the pair have remained friends for over a decade.

“This person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life,” she said, according to a video captured by a fan at the concert.

After sharing a clip of their energetic performance together, Swift also penned a sweet note of her own to her friend on social media.

“To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too,” she remarked.