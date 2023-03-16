Selena Gomez Says She's 'Still Out Here Looking' for Her 'Crush': 'He Doesn't Even Exist'

The singer and actress shared her thoughts on looking for love in a TikTok video posted Wednesday

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on March 16, 2023 10:31 AM
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Selena Gomez appears to be on the lookout for love.

The actress and singer, 30, shared a TikTok video of herself on Wednesday lip-syncing to audio that said: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my God, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Like, girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

Captioning the clip, "Still out here lookin for him lol," the Only Murders in the Building star sported a pink button-up shirt and wore her brunette locks in curls for the video.

Gomez was previously in an on/off relationship with musician Justin Bieber for eight years, and also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas in the past.

Most recently, Gomez was linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January. Gomez silenced any dating rumors, however, when she confirmed she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The "Wolves" singer's TikTok was shared after she recently found herself caught in social media drama with her ex's model wife, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner.

Following an Instagram Story last month, where Gomez joked that she'd over-laminated her eyebrows, some people on social media accused Jenner and Bieber of making fun of Gomez after they posted about their own brows on Instagram as well.

Jenner, 25, and Gomez both swiftly shut the allegations down though, with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul commenting on a TikTok about her brow posts. "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly," she wrote.

Gomez echoed Jenner's thoughts, adding, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" in the comments section, according to Hollywood Life.

Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez TikTok

Gomez then found herself caught up in some more drama with Bieber, 26, however, when she responded to a resurfaced video of her mocking best friend Taylor Swift.

In a clip, which showed Bieber on her old musical reality show Drop the Mic, the model pretended to gag and stuck her finger in her mouth when co-host Method Man referenced "Taylor Swift's last album."

Showing her support for Swift, 33, in the comments section of the viral video on TikTok, Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Amidst the drama, Gomez later shared another TikTok, urging people to be kinder, as she said her "heart has been heavy."

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," the Rare Beauty founder wrote in the comments section of a makeup tutorial.

Gomez, who recently took a brief break from social media, then added in a second comment, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

