Selena Gomez Says She's Single in Since-Deleted Instagram After Being Seen with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart may be hanging out together, but it seems that Gomez isn't actually looking for anything serious at the moment.

In photos obtained by the New York Post's Page Six on Tuesday, the 30-year-old "Same Old Love" singer and The Chainsmokers member, 33, were spotted bowling together Sunday at New York City's The Gutter.

A source told PEOPLE that Gomez and Taggart — who were dressed in casual attire — were amongst "a group." The Only Murders in the Building star was seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

However, Gomez appeared to respond to the rumors that the two are linked by posting a black-and-white image on Thursday in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much."

She also added the hashtag "#iamsingle" at the bottom.

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to Us Weekly. Before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries. His rep confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in April 2021, explaining that the pair "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

Taggart has also been previously linked to model Meredith Mickelson and influencer Haley Rowe.

Gomez last opened up about her relationship status during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint in May 2022.

"One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez said during the show's opening monologue. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."