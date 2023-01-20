Selena Gomez Says She's Single in Since-Deleted Instagram After Being Seen with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Gomez and Taggart had been seen out together on Sunday, sparking rumors that the two were a new item

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 20, 2023 12:12 AM
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage); Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart may be hanging out together, but it seems that Gomez isn't actually looking for anything serious at the moment.

In photos obtained by the New York Post's Page Six on Tuesday, the 30-year-old "Same Old Love" singer and The Chainsmokers member, 33, were spotted bowling together Sunday at New York City's The Gutter.

A source told PEOPLE that Gomez and Taggart — who were dressed in casual attire — were amongst "a group." The Only Murders in the Building star was seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

However, Gomez appeared to respond to the rumors that the two are linked by posting a black-and-white image on Thursday in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much."

She also added the hashtag "#iamsingle" at the bottom.

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to Us Weekly. Before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries. His rep confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in April 2021, explaining that the pair "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look

Taggart has also been previously linked to model Meredith Mickelson and influencer Haley Rowe.

Gomez last opened up about her relationship status during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint in May 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez said during the show's opening monologue. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

Related Articles
Twice Moonlight Sunrise
TWICE Release Second English Single 'Moonlight Sunrise,' and It Has a Special Hidden Significance for Fans
This photo taken on September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood. - Beckett Cypher, the singer's son with former partner Julie Cypher, has died at the age of 21. A Tweet sent on May 13, 2020 from Melissa Etheridge's official account reads: "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. -#TeamME" (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Melissa Etheridge Speaks Out on David Crosby's Death: 'He Gave Me the Gift of Family'
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs onstage during the California Saga 2 Benefit at Ace Hotel on July 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
David Crosby Joked About Going to 'Cloudy' Heaven a Day Before His Death: 'The Place Is Overrated'
Drake attends HBO's "Euphoria" premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Drake Says He's Learned That Places Always Have 'Clean' Private Bathrooms 'They Refuse to Show You'
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces More Celebration Tour Dates as Fans Flock to Get Tickets to Upcoming Greatest Hits Show
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 09: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Nissan Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
The Rolling Stones Join TikTok with 'Start Me Up' Dance Video: 'We Have Joined Your World'
Jin of BTS
BTS Member Jin Completes Basic Military Training in South Korea and Tells Fans He's 'Having Fun'
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'
Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]
Cardi B Says She Was 'Afraid' to Submit 'WAP' for Grammy Consideration Because of Online Backlash
NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 14: Joe Trohman signs copies of his new book "None of This Rocks: A Memoir" at Anderson's Bookshop on September 14, 2022 in Naperville, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Joe Trohman Says He Will Temporarily Step Away from Fall Out Boy to Focus on His Mental Health
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=210967989985730&set=a.102228607526336 Van Conner
Screaming Trees Co-Founder and Bassist Van Conner Dead at 55
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Jonas Was More Afraid to Ask Sophie Turner's Dad for Her Hand in Marriage Than to Propose
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'
Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block performs during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NKOTB's Jonathan Knight Says He Was Told Not to Come Out or His Career Would Be 'Over': 'So Much Pressure'
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees