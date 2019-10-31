Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Not Dating Anyone’ After Stepping Out with Ex Samuel Krost

Selena Gomez is clarifying her relationship status.

After she was spotted out with ex Samuel Krost earlier this week, Gomez addressed the rumors about their reunion, implying that she and Krost are only friends.

“I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years,” Gomez, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m on Gods timing not mine.”

The two were seen grabbing dinner at La Esquina in New York City with friends on Tuesday night. The “Same Old Love” singer, who wore a black and white striped outfit for the outing, was romantically linked to Krost, a friend of Gigi Hadid, back in 2015.

Gomez recently released two new songs — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — both seeming to reference her past romances, particularly her relationship with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with the Zach Sang Show last week, Gomez said she’s been “super, super single for two years,” adding that she’s looking forward to a more mature connection with a significant other.

“I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” she said. “When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you. … I’m chillin’ right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

She is also happy where she is right now, the star said, enjoying the single life without actively seeking love — and spending quality time with BFF Taylor Swift while she’s at it.

“I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome,” she said.

Gomez went on to say she would “do so many things differently” when it comes to her next relationship.

“I would be very transparent,” she said. “I don’t have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we’re viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It’s just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas.”

The singer added, “But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”