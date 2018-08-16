Selena Gomez gave fans a rare look at her summer and also opened up about her upcoming album on Wednesday.

On Instagram Live, the “Back to You” singer, 26, confirmed her new album — a follow up to 2015’s Revival — is full of collaborations, although she didn’t drop any names.

“It’s very honest, but playful and I felt like creatively it is in a really great direction,” Gomez told fans. “I just wanted it to feel like what is going on in my head, which was a lot.”

While the “Wolves” singer hasn’t released too many details regarding her next album, she does have much to talk about including the engagement of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber to model Hailey Baldwin.

The 13 Reasons Why producer almost shared a sneak peek of her album before her friend, Raquelle Stevens, persuaded her to keep it a surprise.

“I’m just so anxious because I want to play my music,” Gomez said, laughing. “I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

“My album’s coming out later. I’m done with it” – Selena via a friend’s Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/2NCwcpKsvw — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQMedia) August 13, 2018

“I’m just anticipating like what — I don’t know what people are going to think — like do you think they are going to think it is the same thing?” Gomez asked before Stevens interjected to say her new album isn’t anything like her past work.

The “Hands to Myself” singer agreed and revealed she sought inspiration from some of her favorite artists to make the album, such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott.

RELATED: She’s on a Boat! Selena Gomez Celebrates Turning 26 with Balloons, Bubbly and Her BFFs

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Instagram

RELATED: Selena Gomez Slashes Price of Her Fort Worth, Texas, Mansion for a Third Time to $2.7 Million

But that was not all she was sharing Wednesday. The singer also posted some photos snapped on a day out with her friends.

The group soaked in the sun aboard a boat and Gomez revealed her impressive bikini body.

The songstress donned a blue and green bandeau bikini top with matching bottoms which she wore high in her hips.

Gomez appeared to be having a blast as she snuggled up to her friends and enjoyed the salt air blowing in her bangs.