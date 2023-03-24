Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber 'Reached Out' to Her About 'Death Threats,' Asks Fans to Stop 'Hate'

Selena Gomez is showing her support for Hailey Bieber.

The singer, 30, shared a post on her Instagram Story Friday, asking for compassion for Hailey, 26 — who is the wife of her ex, Justin Bieber.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez began.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Representatives for Hailey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gomez's latest post comes about after the Only Murders in the Building star was involved in alleged social media drama with Hailey and Kylie Jenner last month.

At the time, some people on social media accused Jenner, 25, and Hailey of making fun of Gomez when they posted about their eyebrows, after Gomez joked that she'd over-laminated her own brows in an Instagram Story post of her own.

However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut the speculation down, with Jenner writing on TikTok, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez echoed Jenner's thoughts, adding, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" in the comments section, according to Hollywood Life.

Gomez then found herself caught up in some more drama with Hailey when she responded to a resurfaced video of the model mocking her BFF Taylor Swift.

The clip showed Hailey on her old show Drop the Mic alongside her co-host Method Man. When the rapper referenced "Taylor Swift's last album," Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

Showing her support for Swift, 33, in the comments section of the viral video, Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Following the alleged drama, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media. "I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner [rather] than later," she said in a TikTok video.

Not long after, Gomez shared a post on the video-sharing platform of herself performing a makeup tutorial, where she wrote in the comments section, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

The Rare Beauty founder added in a second comment, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

Gomez and Hailey were introduced to Justin, 29, in 2009, and both have been involved in lengthy, complex relationships with the singer through the years.

Following Hailey and Justin's marriage in 2018, the women have been pitted against each other, though both Gomez and the Rhode Skin mogul have continuously attempted to shut down speculation of drama between the two of them.

During a September 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey publicly stated that it's "all love" between her and Gomez. And in October 2022, the women put feud rumors to rest when they publicly posed for pictures together.