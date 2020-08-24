Selena Gomez Calls Collaborating with BLACKPINK on 'Ice Cream' a 'Big, Big Dream'

The group's new single featuring the "Rare" songstress comes out on Friday



In a teaser video posted Sunday, Selena Gomez videochats with the girls of BLACKPINK — comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — about their new song "Ice Cream" out Friday.

"We're really glad that you're on it because we've been a big fan of you for a long time," Rosé tells Gomez in the clip.

"I'm so stoked," replies Gomez, 28. "I've been a fan of you guys so this is a big, big dream for me."

Image zoom Selena Gomez, Blackpink Theo Wargo/Getty; Roger Kisby/Getty

Last month, the "How You Like That" group teased the single alongside an unannounced collaborator. On Aug. 12, the group revealed that Gomez would join the girl group on the track.

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" wrote Gomez on Instagram earlier this month announcing the new song. The collab will be featured on the group's second full-length album Blackpink: The Album.

This isn't the first time the girl group collaborates with English-singing artists. Lady Gaga featured the group on Chromatica's "Sour Candy" and Dua Lipa welcomed them on "Kiss and Make Up."